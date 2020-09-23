Ghaziabad to take legal action those who violate home isolation norms

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:04 IST

To ensure Covid-19 patients recuperating in home isolation strictly follow all protocols, the district administration officials on Tuesday said they will take legal action against those patients who violate home isolation norms apart from shifting such patients to Covid care facilities.

“Since the numbers of those opting for home isolation is increasing, we have decided that anyone who violates the norms may be shifted to Covid facility. Apart from this, the erring person may also face legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act. So, all those under home isolation should strictly follow social distancing protocols and the isolation norms laid down by the state government,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

Officials of the Ghaziabad health department said it has already issued warnings to 31 erring patients so far.

According to state Covid portal figures records on Tuesday, till 4pm, of the 3,339 Covid-19 patients who had opted for home isolation so far,773 are active patients. The Uttar Pradesh had allowed home isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients on July 20, following some conditions.

The health status of those under home isolation is monitored daily by teams stationed at integrated command and control centre. Members of mohalla nigrani samiti apart from the patients’ neighbours have also been asked to keep an eye on those under home isolation.

About the warnings issued to patients who had allegedly flouted the home isolation norms, chief medical officer, Dr NK Gupta, said, “ In some cases, the erring patients often tried to move out in their locality which could have led to the infection’s spread. In some cases, they did not provide the reports, that need to be submitted twice daily, of their oxygen levels and temperatures to the teams stationed at the control room. From now on, such patients may be shifted to Covid facility and may also face legal consequences.”

As per norms, the home isolation is allowed for patients who are asymptomatic and those having very mild symptoms. The conditions to be fulfilled for home isolation include an undertaking from the patient, a consulting doctor to declare the patient asymptomatic, round-the-clock availability of a caregiver for the patient, a minimum of two toilets at home, and a separate isolation room. Patients also have to purchase medical kits equipped with a pulse oximeter, a thermometer, masks and gloves, among others. Before allowing home isolation, rapid response teams arrive for physical inspection at the house of the patient and he/she is also required to sign an undertaking in which they give consent to follow health protocols and adhere to all norms.

Recently, the administration had also increased the number of teams stationed at the control room for better monitoring of those under home isolation.

“We have also asked our teams to carefully monitor patients aged over 55 years and those with co-morbidities, and shift them to Covid care facilities if they develop any complication. Of the overall cases in home isolation, we had to refer about 190 patients to L1 (for mild cases), L2(for moderate cases) and L3( for severe cases) category Covid hospitals, when their condition deteriorated,” Dr Gupta added.

As per norms, the patients in home isolation are required to stay at home for 10 days after which they are marked as “recovered”, and are then required to be under home quarantine for seven days.

Of the 3,339 persons who had opted for home isolation, those between the age group of 21-40 years formed the highest share at 51.36%. The second highest share is constituted by the 41-60 age group at 31.96%, while those between 11-20 years comprise 8.39% of total patients in home isolation. Those above 60 years of age form a share of 4.79%, while children till 10 years of age make up for 3.5% home isolation cases.