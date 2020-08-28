e-paper
Ghaziabad: Woman ends life, blames in-laws in video

Ghaziabad: Woman ends life, blames in-laws in video

cities Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:32 IST
A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide late Thursday in her house at a locality under the jurisdiction of Vijay Nagar police station.

Her husband and mother-in-law were arrested for allegedly harassing her, police officers said.

According to the police, they found a video in the victim’s mobile phone in which she is saying that she was harassed, officers said.

“We have registered a first information report and arrested her mother-in-law and husband,” said Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police (city).

Based on a complaint by the victim’s parents, the police registered a first information report against the two suspects under sections 304b (dowry death) and 398a (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as levied provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The first information report was registered at Vijay Nagar police station.

Ghaziabad does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and 011-23389090 from SUMAITRI (Delhi-based).

