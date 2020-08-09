Ghaziabad: Zonal centres to come up for Covid patients in home isolation

cities

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:23 IST

Ghaziabad: In order to deal with the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has sent revised guidelines to the Ghaziabad district, directing setting up zonal centres to cater to asymptomatic patients in home isolation. At present, the assessment, monitoring and referral of the patients who opt for home isolation is done through the Integrated Covid Command and Control Centres (ICCC) which have come up in districts across the state.

According to figures of the state health department, about 18,412 out of the 47,890 active patients in UP are under home isolation while 155 have opted for semi-paid isolation in hotels and 1,373 are in paid private facilities. In Ghaziabad, 410 patients have applied for home isolation since July 21 and 377 were allowed after assessment of conditions, till August 8. About 118 of them have completed their 10-day home isolation period while 236 people are still in isolation and 23 were referred to Covid facilities.

Semi-paid facilities refer to hotel isolation facilities which is available at nominal rates on the basis of single occupancy and double occupancy, in which government healthcare staff provides care to the patient.

“In order to better monitor the rising number of patients in home isolation, the districts will set up zonal offices where a team of doctors and staff along with a rapid response team will be stationed and work in two shifts from 7am to 11pm. Upon information of positive patients from the ICCC, the zonal offices will make assessment over phone whether the patient needs home isolation or needs to be sent to a Covid facility,” the order by Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s additional chief secretary (health), said.

The new directions mandate that the zonal centres will assess patients, inspect whether their houses fulfil criteria for home isolation and teams from the zonal centres will also maintain the daily health status of the patients and also upload it to the state portal.

Till now, the coordinated works were done through ICCC but are now decentralised. Even the rapid response teams were sent to the patient’s house through ICCC while another set of doctors taking daily health status of the patients were also stationed at the ICCC.

The new directions have, however, not undermined the role of the ICCC which is operational round the clock. The ambulance booking facility will be taken care of by the ICCC. The directions said that it can also intervene in case of emergency situations. The zonal offices will also keep ICCC posted about the daily developments.

In case any home isolated patient develops health complications, the zonal offices will immediately inform the ICCC so that their referral to a Covid facility is ensured.

“We will come up with the zonal offices at different locations and they will work in complete coordination with the ICCC which is setup at the district headquarter. We have defined the zonal areas with the help of three police stations each under one zone. In all, we have divided the district under six zones. The role of the ICCC is to centrally supervise different activities like surveillance, patient referral, home isolation and supervising functioning of survey teams, among other activities,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

Home isolation was allowed by the UP government through an order on July 20 which based the facility on the basis of certain criteria.

The conditions for home isolation include an undertaking from the patient, a consulting doctor to declare the patient asymptomatic, round-the-clock availability of a caregiver for the patient, a minimum of two toilets at home and a separate isolation room. Patients are also required to purchase pulse oximeter, thermometer, mask and gloves, among others.

The new directions have also fine-tuned the ambulance facility.

The order said that one house should be treated as one unit and any number of Covid-19 patients from one house should be taken to Covid facility in the same ambulance. The order said that there was time delay in picking up several patients from nearby houses and such arrangement is not feasible.

Earlier in last week of June, the state government had issued directions that no ambulances will be provided to the patients for home drop after they get discharged from Covid hospitals. The government had earlier directed that ambulances will ferry only patients and not to be used by healthcare staff for field duties.

Officials said that to facilitate the referrals, Ghaziabad district has 19 dedicated ambulances, including two life-support ambulances, which are running round the clock.