e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Giaspura tragedy: Probe team starts recording railway staff’s statements

Giaspura tragedy: Probe team starts recording railway staff’s statements

Assistant divisional engineer said senior officials will reveal the outcome of this inquiry later

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:43 IST
Amarpal Singh
Amarpal Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Giaspura railway crossing, where, officials say, congestion has worsened after the installation of traffic lights.
The Giaspura railway crossing, where, officials say, congestion has worsened after the installation of traffic lights.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

 The three-member probe team, formed to look into the Giaspura railway crossing tragedy, on Monday started recording the statements of all railway employees who were present at the spot at the time of the incident.

The team, comprising assistant divisional engineer (ADEN) Kapil Vats, assistant operating manager (AOM) Kanishka and assistant divisional telecom engineer Paramjit Singh, has been asked to submit their inquiry report to divisional railway manager (DRM) Rajesh Aggarwal.

On Monday, the probe team spoke to the train pilot, train guard, gateman and two railway protection force personnel who were present at the spot. All employees were asked to give a written account of what they saw on the fateful night.

When asked, ADEN Vats said, “The inquiry is still underway. I cannot disclose anything at the moment. Senior officials will reveal the outcome of this inquiry later,” he said. 

RPF WRITES TO TRAFFIC POLICE FOR REMOVING TRAFFIC LIGHTS

Meanwhile, the railway protection force has written to the traffic police department to remove traffic lights from the Giaspura Chowk as they believe congestion has increased ever since the traffic lights were installed here. 

RPF in-charge inspector Anil Kumar said the distance from Giaspura railway level-crossing to Giaspura Chowk on highway is only 100 metres. “But ever since the installation of traffic lights, commuters have to first stop at the railway crossing and then at the lights, which creates a huge traffic jam. Many are tempted to violate the rules because of the long wait,” he said. 

He added that it is the busiest railway level-crossing with over 1.5 lakh vehicles and 200 trains passing by in a day. “Traffic jams were common earlier too but it has worsened since the installation of traffic lights,” he said. 

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurdev Singh said the matter has been brought to his notice and he along with railway officials will inspect the site and will find a solution for the same.

top news
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
24-yr-old, with 10k Twitter followers, held for rumours about Delhi riots
24-yr-old, with 10k Twitter followers, held for rumours about Delhi riots
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities