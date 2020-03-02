Giaspura tragedy: Probe team starts recording railway staff’s statements

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:43 IST

The three-member probe team, formed to look into the Giaspura railway crossing tragedy, on Monday started recording the statements of all railway employees who were present at the spot at the time of the incident.

The team, comprising assistant divisional engineer (ADEN) Kapil Vats, assistant operating manager (AOM) Kanishka and assistant divisional telecom engineer Paramjit Singh, has been asked to submit their inquiry report to divisional railway manager (DRM) Rajesh Aggarwal.

On Monday, the probe team spoke to the train pilot, train guard, gateman and two railway protection force personnel who were present at the spot. All employees were asked to give a written account of what they saw on the fateful night.

When asked, ADEN Vats said, “The inquiry is still underway. I cannot disclose anything at the moment. Senior officials will reveal the outcome of this inquiry later,” he said.

RPF WRITES TO TRAFFIC POLICE FOR REMOVING TRAFFIC LIGHTS

Meanwhile, the railway protection force has written to the traffic police department to remove traffic lights from the Giaspura Chowk as they believe congestion has increased ever since the traffic lights were installed here.

RPF in-charge inspector Anil Kumar said the distance from Giaspura railway level-crossing to Giaspura Chowk on highway is only 100 metres. “But ever since the installation of traffic lights, commuters have to first stop at the railway crossing and then at the lights, which creates a huge traffic jam. Many are tempted to violate the rules because of the long wait,” he said.

He added that it is the busiest railway level-crossing with over 1.5 lakh vehicles and 200 trains passing by in a day. “Traffic jams were common earlier too but it has worsened since the installation of traffic lights,” he said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurdev Singh said the matter has been brought to his notice and he along with railway officials will inspect the site and will find a solution for the same.