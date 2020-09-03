GIMS completes one lakh Covid-19 tests, 100 plasma therapies

cities

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:39 IST

The RT-PCR lab at the facility at the Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) has tested at least one lakh samples for Covid-19 and the hospital has administered plasma therapy to at least 100 patients since April, officials said.

Professor (Brig, retired) Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS, said the hospital had established the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) lab on April 15 and has since performed over 1,00,000 tests till September 1. “The GIMS lab has performed the highest number of Covid-19 testing not only in Noida but the western UP region as well and completed one lakh tests on September 1, 2020. The maximum target allocated to GIMS lab was testing 2,000 samples per day, and the institute exceeded the target with its utilization of available resources to more than 3,000 tests per day now,” Gupta said.

GIMS established a 250 bedded isolation ward for coronavirus positive patients in April. The Institute was also made a nodal centre for sample collection, treatment and complete management of Covid-19 cases in the district. Till now, the institute has admitted 1,300 Covid positive patients and discharged 1,100 patients after successful treatment. On Thursday, the Institute discharged 20 Covid patients after treatment.

At present, the laboratory is equipped with BSL-2 facility with facilities of automated RNA extraction and RT-PCR tests. The laboratory receives samples from Gautam Buddha Nagar, and also from neighbouring districts including Baghpat, Firozabad, Moradabad, Bijnor, Kasganj, etc. GIMS has got approval from the state government to upgrade BSL - 2 to BSL 3 lab.

Gupta said GIMS has also successfully performed plasma therapy to 100 patients till now. “The first plasmapheresis was conducted successfully on May 9, 2020 and has so far completed 100 procedures of plasma therapy,” he said.

GIMS on Thursday organised a celebration function for its achievement in the field of cure and treatment of Coronavirus patients.

Suhas LY, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate, also attended the programme and appreciated the efforts of the GIMS doctors, medical staff and others in various aspects of covid care. Meanwhile, Gautam Budh Nagar district has completed 2 lakh covid tests so far.