GIMS to upgrade its Covid lab at a cost of ₹4.5 crore

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:02 IST

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) on Wednesday said it has got clearance from the state government to upgrade its Covid biological safety levels (BLS 2) lab to a BSL 3 lab. The government also sanctioned Rs 4.5 crore for the upgrade.

BSL is a series of protections related to testing activities in biological labs. There are individual safeguards designed to protect laboratory personnel, as well as the surrounding environment and community. These levels, which are ranked from one to four, are selected based on the agents and organisms that are being researched or tested and the laboratory setting.

Dr (Brig) Rakesh Kumar Gupta, GIMS director, said the BSL-3 laboratory typically includes work on microbes that can cause serious or potentially lethal disease through inhalation.

“The government has also approved CT Scan and MRI facilities at GIMS. We hope the CT Scan and MRI facility will be available in the hospital within three months. The testing fee will be as per the guidelines of King George’s Medical University, which is its affiliating university,” he said.

GIMS officials held a press conference on Wednesday and informed that so far 1,320 patients have been successfully treated of coronavirus. At present 132 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in the Institute.

The institute has developed a plasma bank, which is not only helping patients admitted there but it also provides plasma to people in need in other hospitals.

“One unit of plasma was sent to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, on Wednesday. The hospital has got plasma from 100 donors and administered it to 180 patients. We are requesting patients who have recovered to donate plasma and save lives,” he said.

The institute started Covid care from April 13, 2020 and so far it also admitted 128 women for deliveries. “We found that of these women, 25 were Covid positive. Two newly born babies were also found Covid positive. But they were treated and discharged successfully,” he said.

The institute plans to double the capacity of ICU beds and develop a trauma centre.

Meanwhile, Gautam Budh Nagar on Wednesday recorded 142 new Coronavirus cases and discharged 92 patients after treatment. A total of 1,114 patients are undergoing treatment while 7,038 patients have been successfully discharged till now.