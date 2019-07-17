Girl among five injured in fire at Delhi slum

New Delhi

Five persons, including a five-year-old girl, her father and grandparents, suffered serious burns after a fire broke out due to a leak in a LPG gas cylinder at their hutment in west Delhi on Wednesday morning.

All five injured persons were admitted to Safdarjung hospital. The condition of the girl child and her grandmother was critical as they had received more than 60% burns, police said.

Chief fire officer Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 8.20 am regarding a fire caused by an explosion in a cooking gas cylinder at the Shiv Basti slums near the Kirti Nagar railway tracks.

“Since the fire was in slum clusters and the chances of it spreading rapidly was high, we sent six fire tenders to the spot. However, the fire had not spread much because of the rain and only two shanties were affected. The blaze was controlled within 20 minutes,” said Garg.

Garg said locals told the firefighters that a gas cylinder exploded when it was being used to illegally refill small cylinders used for lighting gas lanterns and cooking.

Police said they were yet to find evidence to show anyone was illegally refilling gas cylinders.

“Three gas cylinders were found intact. A case is being registered in connection with the fire,” Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west), said.

Police said the injured persons are Muskan, her grandparents Samoa Begum,40, and Mohammad Chhotu,45, father Mohammad Shahban,25, and neighbour Mohammad Sadiq,24.

Police said the slums where the fire broke out has around 500 hutments. The fire started at the house of Sadiq, who lives with his brother Mohammad Adil,32. The two brothers are garbage collectors.

A neighbour, Mohammad Raazi, said that around 8 am, Sadiq went to prepare tea on a small gas stove. “Gas was leaking. A short-circuit in the electric cables because of the rain triggered the fire. Sadiq was trapped inside the hut that was engulfed by the flames. He screamed for help,” said Raazi.

Muskan’s mother, Dilbara Khatoon, said her husband and in-laws rushed to Sadiq’s home to rescue him. Muskan followed them and they all were trapped inside as the blaze had blocked the lone door.

Police said the fire was doused by locals and firefighters and the five trapped persons were rescued. They were rushed to a nearby hospital from where they were shifted to Safdarjung hospital.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 20:50 IST