GMDA fixes waterlogging problem at Paras Trinity Chowk, to repair road next week

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 19:17 IST

Gurugram: A week after a group of residents filled waterlogged potholes with construction debris at Paras Trinity Chowk, which connects sectors such as 61, 62, 63 and 64, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) swung into action on Sunday to fix the problem of sewage water overflowing from stormwater drain.

The authority has installed a new pipeline and cleared the choke points to prevent such problems, GMDA officials said, adding that the road will be repaired by the next week.

Over the past two weeks, Paras Trinity Chowk started witnessing sudden overflowing of stormwater drain, causing sewage water to spill onto the road. As a result, deep/cavernous potholes had developed on the road surface.

The GMDA officials also said that diverting water to stormwater drains is a cause of concern and it will conduct a survey of water and sewer connections of commercial and residential establishments in the area to find out who is discharging treated or untreated sewer into the drain near Paras Trinity Chowk.

Lalit Arora, GMDA chief engineer, said, “We are putting a new pipeline after clearing choke points. We will repair the road by next week. We will also lodge police complaints against people discharging water (treated/untreated) into the drain. Stormwater drain should carry seasonal rain water only. We have to find out source of water discharge into it also.”

Paras Trinity Chowk is on CRPF Road and the traffic volume on this road has increased many times in the past two-three years due to population growth in the newly developed sectors, and also because it links with Sohna via Kadarpur. The residents of the area said that on Saturday they had sent a complaint to GMDA chief executive officer VS Kundu with pictures of potholed road, seeking his intervention.

On February 2, the residents of Time Residency had hired daily wage earners who filled the potholes with construction debris to make the road motorable.

“Stormwater drain running along the roads continued to overflow. We were worried too much about travelling through the potholed and waterlogged roads. We filled potholes twice in past one week. After we were to finish pothole filling work on Sunday, we noticed a JCB with few men reached the spot, who were from the GMDA,” a Time Residency resident told an HT team on visiting the site.