GMDA identifies 20 spots in city to build flyovers, underpasses

To reduce traffic congestion, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority(GMDA) has identified and prepared a list of 20 spots in the city where flyover and underpasses will be constructed in the coming years to make commute easier.

This was disclosed by the state PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh on Sunday during the inauguration of a road from Kharkhari village to Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, also known as Western Peripheral Expressway. The minister said that a feasibility study would be conducted for all the 20 spots as these areas witness heavy congestion during peak hours. The infrastructure would be developed based on the report.

Speaking at the event in Kharkhari village, where a road has been constructed at the cost of Rs. 64.31 lakh, Singh said, “The government is committed to build infrastructure in the state. In Gurugram itself, several underpasses and flyovers have been built in the past five years. More infrastructure will be created in the coming years,” he said.

The road from Kharkhari to KMP Expressway will make it easier for the locals to commute towards Gurugram and Chandigarh as the connectivity with the highway will be boosted.

Last month, Singh had met with union transport minister Nitin Gadkari and managed to get the approval for building two underpasses at Islampur and Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road. These underpasses will make it easier for the residents on both sides of the Sohna Road to cross the road once the elevated road becomes operational, he said.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is building the elevated road from Subash Chowk to Badshahpur village and also expanding this road up to Sohna town at the cost of Rs. 1,300 crore.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 03:49 IST