Government order on oxygen supply for medical use affects industrial units in Pune

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 20:52 IST

Pune: The state government’s decision to reserve 80 per cent oxygen supply to hospitals while keeping only 20 per cent for industrial purpose has adversely affected industries in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Chakan areas.

According to industry representatives, the drop in oxygen supply has brought down production output by 25 per cent. Industrial oxygen is used in fabrication, plasma cutting, rubber and plastic cutting factories.

To address the rising demand of oxygen for medical purposes in Covid situation, the government issued a notification on September 7 stating that priority shall be given to supply of hospital vis-à-vis industries in case need arises even if the proportion of medical oxygen goes beyond 20 per cent. The circular will remain in operation till December 2020.

The circular by the government has also pushed oxygen prices. Industrial oxygen, earlier available at Rs 20 per cubic metre, now comes for Rs 60 per cubic metre.

The Pimpri and Chinchwad small scale industries which have several such units where oxygen is used daily have written to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on September 8 seeking help for the industry.

Sandeep Belsare, president, Pimpri-Chinchwad small-scale industries association, said, “Around 25 per cent of work has been impacted in small scale industries and those who only run workshops of cutting different materials via oxygen are not able to process any work.

“We completely agree that oxygen facility is needed for coronavirus patients, but many industries are not even getting the 20 per cent allocated oxygen quota.”.

The letter sent to the chief minister by industry association requests administration to check black marketing of oxygen cylinders, increase oxygen production and reduce its cost.

“We are diverting our stock to hospitals. We are unable to meet the demand of industry clients who need oxygen cylinders daily. We are obeying what the government has told us,” said Bhushan Sahani, Sahani Gas Industries, MIDC, Bhosari.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “We have told manufacturers to increase the production of oxygen to continue the distribution smoothly in a ratio of 80% to hospitals and 20% to industries. Since Raigad district has an oxygen manufacturing plant we are also taking oxygen supply from them.”

Aatmaram Bajaj, who runs an oxygen refilling centre at Bhosari that only deals in commercial supply, is facing difficulty in running the business.

“I don’t have a licence to supply oxygen to hospitals. Hence, I am unable to do business since the last ten days as manufacturers are not supplying me oxygen citing the state circular as the reason,” said Bajaj, who has applied for licence for supplying oxygen to hospitals.

Chakan-based oxygen manufacturers Inox and Taiyo Nippon were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to contact him on phone.

SV Pratapwar, assistant commissioner Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Pune, said, “The 80:20 ratio is given by the government, but prior to that the district collector had given an order of distributing oxygen in the ratio of 80:20 in Pune district one week before and it was implemented on priority.

Total oxygen manufacturers in Pune and PCMC: 2

Total oxygen refilling stations in Pune and PCMC: 13