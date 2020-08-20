e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, gets nod to run in double shift

Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, gets nod to run in double shift

The school has enrolled 1,827 new students in Classes 6 to 12, prompting the need for optimum use of resources

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 19:16 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The 145-year-old Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, near Rekhi Cinema in Ludhiana.
The 145-year-old Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, near Rekhi Cinema in Ludhiana.(HT PHOTO)
         

The 145-year-old Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, near Rekhi Cinema in Ludhiana, has got a nod to run in two shifts in view of the increased student strength.

The school enrolled as many as 1,827 new students in Classes 6 to 12 this academic year, taking its strength from 1,700 last year to 3,527.

School principal Navdeep Romana said that many new students are the ones who have shifted from private schools due to the pandemic-induced financial crisis. “Though there are new students in every class, the maximum new enrolments are in Class-11. As we have over 1,800 new students in the school, we wrote to the higher authorities to allow us to operate in two shifts for maximum optimisation of our resources.”

“We require more teachers and classrooms to ensure delivery of quality education,” he added.

School education secretary Krishan Kumar, while permitting the school to run in double shift, directed the district education officer (secondary) to identify schools with surplus teachers and shift them to this school.

Currently, the school is closed due to the pandemic outbreak but once it reopens, students of the humanities and science streams will attend the morning shift (7.30 am to 12.30pm) while those in the vocational and commerce streams will attend the afternoon shift (12.30pm to 5.30pm). Students of Classes 6 to 10 will also have the afternoon shift.

ABOUT THE SCHOOL

The school is 145 years old. It had turned co-educational last year. This year, it topped the district with 100% new enrolments. The school currently has 43 teachers and requires 19 more to adjust to the new strength. In terms of facilities, the school is equipped with smart classrooms, closed circuit television cameras and other essential infrastructure etc.

