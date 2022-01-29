Govt aid of 20k/acre to farmers in city who suffered crop damage

The Delhi cabinet on Friday approved ex gratia relief of ₹20,000 per acre to farmers who have suffered losses due to unseasonal rains in the Capital. The expenditure under the exercise will be about ₹53 crore for an approximate area of 29,000 acres.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to incessant rains and waterlogging in fields owing to overflow of nearby natural drains during September-October 2021 in Delhi, farmers in Delhi’s rural belts reported severe damage to their crops.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken cognisance of the matter, and teams were sent to the ground to assess the damage to the crops. Kejriwal directed the authorities to understand the needs of the farmers and ensure that everyone gets the justice they deserve.

The cabinet also approved the rates at which ex gratia relief to farmers was to be paid as per assessment of the loss. “If the loss is assessed to be 70% or less, compensation will be paid at the rate of 70%. If the assessed loss is more than 70%, compensation will be paid at the rate of 100%,” the government said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Government data shows that Delhi has around 29,000 acres of crop fields and around 21,000 farmers.Last year, the government commissioned a separate study to assess the grievances of farmers in the city and record concerns revolving around minimum support price, input costs, yield, crop loss, etc. The findings of the study, however, are yet to be published.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is the main opposition in the Punjab assembly, and is contesting the upcoming assembly elections, has promised that if voted to power, the party would not only provide compensation to farmers who were affected by natural causes but also enhance it in proportion to the production cost.