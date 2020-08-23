Govt ensuring benefit of welfare schemes reach target population: Jai Ram

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 17:27 IST

Himachal Pradesh government is ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes, policies and programmes reach the target population and help in socio-economic upliftment of poor and downtrodden, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

He was addressing a virtual rally of beneficiaries of various state-run and centre sponsored schemes of Kangra parliamentary constituency from Shimla.

The CM said virtual rallies have helped the government in directly interacting with the beneficiaries and also get feedback on implementation of these programmes.

He said at times it has been felt that people could not derive benefit of welfare schemes due to lack of information and awareness. “Such interactions also go a long way in spreading awareness about welfare schemes,” he said.

The CM said he understands the difficulty which common people face in getting various issues resolved and works done since he is also from a rural area. He said to address this issue, the state government launched grievances redressal programme Jan Manch. “Till date about 190 Jan Manch have been held and more than 90% of the total complaints have been resolved,” he added.

He said the ‘Mukhyamantri Sewa Sankalp Helpline 1100’ has also helped in redressal of public grievances. In order to cover population left out from Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the state had launched HimCare Yojna on similar lines and more than 90,000 people have been treated under this scheme by spending ₹ 90 crore, he said.

The CM said Sahara Yojna has also being implemented in the state to provide financial assistance to people suffering from chronic diseases. “Under this scheme, ₹ 3,000 per month are being provided to patients. Till date, 7,000 people have been benefited through this scheme,” he said.

Thakur said the state government for the first time has set a target to build 10,000 houses for homeless under various housing schemes. He said under Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna, loans worth ₹ 13 crore were provided to the youth to start their own self employment ventures.

He said about ₹ 180 crore was transferred into the accounts of over 8.75 lakh farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna during the pandemic. “The state government has provided an additional incentive of ₹1,000 per month to every ASHA worker for March to June.

The incentive has been doubled for the month of July and August,” the CM said.