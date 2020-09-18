Govt takes measures to protect CCTVs from theft, damage

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:31 IST

New Delhi: In the light of instances of theft and damage to CCTV camera systems, the Delhi government has directed the public works department to take additional measures such as installing additional lock systems and adding alarm devices in CCTV boxes.

The directions were issued on Friday by the office of Delhi’s home and urban development minister Satyendar Jain, after complaints of theft and damage of CCTV cameras at least 75 locations across the city.

The names of the locations were not mentioned in the order, said a senior Delhi government official who did not wish to be identified.

The Delhi government had started installing 1.4 lakh CCTVs in public places and residential areas in January 2019 but the process has not been completed yet.

PWD minister Satyendar Jain attributed the delay to the assembly elections and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from the cameras, hard disks containing recorded footage and SIM cards attached with the CCTVs were stolen in some places, said the government official, citing Friday’s order.

Jain’s office instructed the CCTV wing of the department and the vendor Bharat Electronics Limited, which is getting the cameras installed, to equip them and the associated devices with an “additional lock system.”

Officials have been asked not to grant permission to anyone other than confirmed personnel from BEL to carry out repair work.

According to the standard operating procedure, the ownership of the cameras lies with the PWD, a portfolio under Jain’s domain. Their feed is provided to representatives of resident welfare associations (RWA), local police and deputy police commissioners concerned.

RWAs have been instructed to ensure no one touches the cameras in the absence of any representative from the associations.

Under the new rules, apart from the RWA, the feed will be available to the owner of the household from where the cameras draw power. Such households are reimbursed by the government for the power consumed.