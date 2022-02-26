Govt to hand ₹1 cr aid to kin of 13 frontline staff who died of Covid-19
The Delhi government will give an ex-gratia compensation of ₹1 crore each to the families of 13 Covid-19 warriors, including doctors, nurses and safai karamcharis, who lost their lives during the pandemic, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.
The decision was approved in the meeting of a Group of Ministers chaired by Sisodia on Friday.
“Covid-19 warriors of Delhi worked hard and sacrificed their lives, putting their service to protect humanity and society before their own lives. I salute their spirit on behalf of the Delhi government. While this compensation amount would not compensate for the loss the families of the deceased Corona warriors have suffered, it will definitely contribute to them leading a dignified life,” he said.
Noting that the Covid pandemic was a terrible crisis, he said, “Thousands of corona warriors including doctors, medical staff, support staff, sanitation workers and the like, worked day and night to fight this pandemic. This scheme of the Delhi government gives confidence to the families of Covid warriors that the government and society are always with them,” the minister said.
