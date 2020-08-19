e-paper
GPS-enabled tracking device must in vehicles carrying spirit in Punjab

GPS-enabled tracking device must in vehicles carrying spirit in Punjab

cities Updated: Aug 19, 2020 18:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH To break the nexus between manufacturers and transporters that led to the recent hooch tragedy chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered stringent measures, including mandatory GPS linkage, to check in-transport pilferage of ethanol, spirits and other products by unscrupulous elements for use in the manufacture of illicit liquor.

The move comes in wake of the recent hooch tragedy that claimed more than 120 lives in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur’s Batala.

From September 5, no vehicles will be allowed to transport such products without tamperproof sealing and GPS enabling, as per the directives issued on Wednesday by excise commissioner Rajat Agarwal on the CM’s orders.

The GPS coordinates of the vehicle will need to be preserved by the unit for a period of not less than 15 days from the date of completion of delivery of a consignment, according to the directives, aimed at providing checks on transportation of extra neutral alcohol (ENA), ethanol, specially denatured spirit (SDS), denatured spirit (DNS) and rectified spirit (RS) by distilleries.

TAMPERPROOF SEALING A MUST

The tamperproof sealing of the tankers will be done by the distillery units before dispatch and the seal will be broken only by the recipient, under the new rules. Both dispatch and receiving units will have to maintain records and certifications to this effect for each tanker/truck, said Agarwal.

EN ROUTE STOPPING NOT ALLOWED

In no case will the transport vehicle be allowed to stop en route its destination within Punjab, except in case of breakdown, when the manufacturing unit will be duty bound to inform the excise officer in-charge of the unit within 15 minutes of such breakdown. The seals on the outlet of the transport vehicle must be kept intact and not broken in any way in such instances, said the excise commissioner.

If the breakdown necessitates transfer of the material/products to another vehicle, the same will be done in the presence of, or in accordance with the instructions of an excise officer of the jurisdiction in which the breakdown has occurred.

In case the vehicle stops en route within the jurisdiction of Punjab for reasons other than breakdown, it would be assumed that the vehicle has been stopped for pilferage and should such a scenario arise, the distillery and the transporter shall be jointly and severely liable for civil and/or criminal action as per the law.

Further, it will be the responsibility of the receiving unit to ensure that the entire contents of the material purchased and carried in the transport vehicle have been unloaded and there is no residue material in the transport vehicle.

