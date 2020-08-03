Greater Noida: All households will have water meters by March next year

cities

Updated: Aug 03, 2020

GREATER NOIDA The Greater Noida authority has decided to install water meters at each household by the end of March next year. The move is aimed at checking the wastage of drinking water and collecting the charges on the basis of consumption, officials said, adding that the installation cost will be borne by the consumers.

Once the water meters are installed at each house, the authority will change the way it collects charges for the water supply. At present, it collects the water supply charges in fixed rates. After the new system comes into effect, the authority will collect the charges in two components -- fixed and variable.

Once the plan is put into effect, it is likely to end up increasing the water supply charges. However, the exact hike in rates will only be decided next year once the meters are installed, the officials said.

“We wanted to start collecting water supply charges in fixed and variable beginning April 1 this year, but the project could not be executed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, we plan to start this practice from April 1, 2021, as we will be able to install water meters by then at each household,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The authority said that in most of the big cities, the water supply charges are collected in the two components.

“We want to implement the system, which is common in almost all cities. It will help us contain the leakages and also collect the charges on the basis of consumption of the water supply. The cost of installation of water meter will also be borne by the consumer,” said Bhooshan.

In its 117th board meeting held in February this year, the authority had approved a proposal seeking installation of water meters at each household with an aim to stop wastage and also increase revenue.

According to the officials, the authority has planned to install ‘smart’ water meters in households, industrial units, schools, colleges and government or private offices in the next two years. The installation work will be done in a phased manner.

At present, Greater Noida needs 210 million litres daily (MLD) water for its around 12 lakh population. The Greater Noida authority charges ₹1,284 per year for plots up to 60 square metre (sqm), ₹2,124 for plots from 61 to 120 sqm, ₹3,840 for plots from 120 to 200 sqm, ₹6,372 for plots from 200 sqm to 350 sqm, ₹8,496 for plots from 350 to 500 sqm, ₹12,768 for plots from 500 to 1,000 sqm and ₹14,892 for plots from 1000 to 1100 sqm.

Besides, it charges ₹6,372 to ₹13.39 lakh per annum from consumers, who have industrial, institutional, commercial or group housing plots from 1000 sqm to 10 acres. After the 10% hike effective from April 1, 2020, the authority will charge an additional amount of ₹250 to ₹1,500 annually for residential plot size of 120 sqm to 500 sqm.

The authority will charge ₹52,500 additional annually from the bulk consumers, who have plot sizes above the 10000 square metres. This annual charge will be divided among consumers living in group housing societies.

“We increase water charges annually as per an old order approved in 2013,” said Bhooshan.

According to the officials, the authority spends ₹50 crore annually on supplying drinking water, but recovers only ₹10 crore in charges. It has 40,000 consumers in residential areas and 5,000 in industrial, institutional and commercial areas.

However, residents are not happy with the 10% hike this year amid the pandemic.

“We have demanded that the authority should not increase the water supply charges because many people have lost jobs and suffered a lot due to the pandemic. We have registered our protest against the annual hike,” said Alok Singh, founder member of Active Citizen Team and former vice-president of Sector Alpha-I residents’ welfare association.