Greater Noida: Animal activists rescue puppy by cutting elevator floor

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:00 IST

Noida In over an hour-long rescue operation by the activists and shopkeepers, a stray puppy stuck under an elevator was rescued by cutting it open. The rescue operation was held around 11pm on Tuesday at a shopping plaza near Jagat Farms in Greater Noida.

According to the shopkeepers, a 30-day-old puppy had fallen under a defunct elevator through an opening duct. The pup was stuck under the lift for around seven hours while its mother, which is fed and taken care of by the shopkeepers of the shopping complex, was persistently barking near the duct which moved the shopkeepers into numerous unsuccessful rescue attempts.

“There are around ten community dogs around our plaza and we take care of them. This one was a puppy that’s why it fell through the duct. We tried to rescue it ourselves, but could not succeed and sought help from the NGO. They came immediately and the animal was saved late night. Now, we have covered the duct,” said Abhay Kasana, a shopkeeper at Jagat Plaza-3, who googled the rescue team and called them for help.

The NGO named Smart Sanctuary had to cut open the steel flooring of the lift using a metal grinder. “The puppy had fallen under the defunct lift through a small opening. The duct through which it had fallen was so small that there was no other way but to cut the duct open. We cut open a small portion of the lift,” said Yash Raj, founder trustee of Smart Sanctuary.

“The pup was alive but distressed. The compassion of the shopkeepers is commendable. They were all very helpful with the rescue operation. A young local boy also helped us by getting through the opening to rescue the animal,” said Kaveri Rana, managing trustee of the NGO.