Greater Noida authority expedites work on Ganga water project

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:33 IST

The Greater Noida authority said it has expedited work on the Ganga water project and expects the civil work on the project—which has missed several deadlines— by September.

The authority has expedited the work so that it can start supplying water from the Ganga river to Greater Noida residents this year, officials said.

“We have fixed September end, 2020 as the date for completion of civil work on the Ganga water project. The authority wants to finish the work at the earliest so that the residents can start getting better quality drinking water as soon as possible,” Deep Chandar, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

In the absence of water supply from Ganga, all the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors in the city depend on the groundwater that is salty, the officials said. The authority aims to will supply 210 million litre daily (MLD) Ganga water under this ambitious project. As of now, its 10 lakh population depends on groundwater for all their water requirement.

“When we decided to buy a flat in Greater Noida we thought we will get good quality drinking water. The authority used to advertise that they will deliver drinking water from Ganga river, but now we have to depend on the groundwater which is salty and does not taste good at all. We hope that this year the authority will fulfill its promise and start supply Ganga water,” said Vivek Raman, president, Greater Noida entrepreneur association.

The authority said it is about to finish work on 17.9km long pipeline needed to bring Ganga water from the Masuri-Dehra Ganga Canal to the water treatment plant in the city that is under construction in Palla village of Greater Noida.

The ₹291.77 crore Ganga water project was started in 2010 and was scheduled to be completed by 2013 but has missed several deadlines since then. In April 2016, the authority had set March 2018 as the revised deadline for the project, but work again got delayed. The authority is now sure that it will be able to supply Ganga water to residents this year as there are no more hurdles that could delay the project. Farmers, whose land was coming up in the way of the project have already agreed to give their land to the authority, said officials.