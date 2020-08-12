Greater Noida authority issues tenders worth ₹27 crore for multiple projects

cities

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:55 IST

GREATER NOIDA The Greater Noida authority has issued ₹27.07-crore tenders to start work on multiple projects that include repair of drains and roads, and development of footpath, among others.

The authority has issued a total of 32 tenders related with important projects, officials said, adding that the interested private firms or contractors can apply for these projects. The authority will finish the legal procedures and formalities in two months.

“After completing all formalities that will take two months, the authority will start work on these important projects. These 32 tenders are related with repair, construction and other development works in different sectors,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The authority wants to carry out maintenance work of the cricket ground, installation of CCTV cameras and high mast lights at Vijay Singh Pathik sports complex and maintenance of streetlights in sectors 36 and 37. Besides, it will also repair/construct small stretches of roads in sectors Chi 3, Xu 1, 2, Mu 2, Ecotech 1 and 11, among others, the officials said.

The authority will also repair drains, sewage network, footpath and roads in different villages, including Khanpur, Sirsa, Ladpura, Rampur Majra and Niyana.

In June and July this year, the authority had started work on construction and repair of key roads with a budget of ₹208.72 crore. The authority had issued 183 tenders in order to construct new roads and carry out other important works in the city.

“The work on ₹208.72-crore projects is underway in different sectors as the formalities related with hiring contractors was done earlier in June and July,” said Deep Chandra, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.