e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Greater Noida authority issues tenders worth ₹27 crore for multiple projects

Greater Noida authority issues tenders worth ₹27 crore for multiple projects

cities Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

GREATER NOIDA The Greater Noida authority has issued ₹27.07-crore tenders to start work on multiple projects that include repair of drains and roads, and development of footpath, among others.

The authority has issued a total of 32 tenders related with important projects, officials said, adding that the interested private firms or contractors can apply for these projects. The authority will finish the legal procedures and formalities in two months.

“After completing all formalities that will take two months, the authority will start work on these important projects. These 32 tenders are related with repair, construction and other development works in different sectors,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The authority wants to carry out maintenance work of the cricket ground, installation of CCTV cameras and high mast lights at Vijay Singh Pathik sports complex and maintenance of streetlights in sectors 36 and 37. Besides, it will also repair/construct small stretches of roads in sectors Chi 3, Xu 1, 2, Mu 2, Ecotech 1 and 11, among others, the officials said.

The authority will also repair drains, sewage network, footpath and roads in different villages, including Khanpur, Sirsa, Ladpura, Rampur Majra and Niyana.

In June and July this year, the authority had started work on construction and repair of key roads with a budget of ₹208.72 crore. The authority had issued 183 tenders in order to construct new roads and carry out other important works in the city.

“The work on ₹208.72-crore projects is underway in different sectors as the formalities related with hiring contractors was done earlier in June and July,” said Deep Chandra, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

top news
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
‘We have arrived,’ say Indian American after Kamala Harris selection
‘We have arrived,’ say Indian American after Kamala Harris selection
Chinese envoy says onus ‘not on China’ to resolve border standoff
Chinese envoy says onus ‘not on China’ to resolve border standoff
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawmaker cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawmaker cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Odisha plans one lakh tests per day as Covid-19 cases cross 50k mark
Odisha plans one lakh tests per day as Covid-19 cases cross 50k mark
Unauthorised cricket league in UP using Virat Kohli image blocked
Unauthorised cricket league in UP using Virat Kohli image blocked
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In