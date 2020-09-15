e-paper
Home / Cities / Greater Noida authority sanctions ₹20 crore for upkeep of green areas

Greater Noida authority sanctions ₹20 crore for upkeep of green areas

cities Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Greater Noida authority has floated 36 tenders worth ₹20 crore for the maintenance of parks, green belts and other services in different sectors in the city.

Authority officials said that these jobs could not be awarded to private agencies earlier in May and June in wake of the restriction imposed to contain the Covid 19 pandemic. “We could not use ₹20 crore for developing and maintaining the horticulture-related projects earlier due to the Covid-19 restrictions. But now we have started the process to start work on them,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

The authority said it is likely to finalise the agency for these jobs by October 15.

These maintenance works are related with the upkeep of plant on dividers along the city roads and green belts located along city’s key roads and around residential areas. The authority will hire agencies for the maintenance of green spaces along internal roads of sectors Delta 1, 2, 3 and sectors Knowledge Park 4, Zu 2, and Omicron-IA among others across the city.

“Some small works related with the issues of maintenance of green areas in some areas , that come under the purview of the authority’s horticulture department, have already been looked into following the complaints from some residents. Once the ₹20 crore tenders are awarded issues in other areas will be taken care of as well,” a Greater Noida authority official, who is not authorised to speak to media, said.

The authority has also appealed residents to use the helpline- 120-2336040/ 47,/48 and or send messages on WhatsApp on 8800203912 to get horticulture-related issues in their areas resolved.

“We have been urging residents to use these helpline numbers to get their issues related with civic affairs including horticulture addressed,” said Bhooshan.

The authority has directed the staff to make sure mobile number of each contractor working in any area are put up on board so that the residents can file complains if any work is not done properly.

