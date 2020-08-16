Greater Noida authority to earn ₹426 crore by selling flats in Sector Omicron 1A

cities

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:46 IST

GREATER NOIDA The Greater Noida authority has decided to raise more than ₹426 crore by selling 992 built-up flats in Sector Omicron 1A. The authority said that it is an open-ended scheme and will continue until all flats are sold out.

This scheme has 521 2BHK (bedroom-hall-kitchen) flats of 58.18 square metres each and 471 flats of duplex category spread across 83.38 square metres each. The civil structure of these flats is already done, officials said .

“The applicant can pay 10% of total flat cost as registration amount and apply for the scheme. Those who are living on rent have this golden opportunity to buy their own houses,” said Deep Chandra, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The cost of a 2BHK flat and 2BHK duplex flat has been fixed at ₹34.72 lakh and ₹52.29 lakh, respectively. The authority will offer possession of these flats in one year after the allotment letter is issued to a successful applicant, said the officials.

“The authority has not fixed any last date to apply for this scheme. We will allot these flats on first come first serve basis,” said Chandra.

Besides, the authority also has 488 ready-to-move-in houses of size ranging from 29.76 square metres to 132.95 square metres in different sectors such as Mu 2, Zu 2, Eta 2, and Omicron 1. These are leftover flats, which could not be allotted in the past schemes, the officials said.

“For the ready-to-move-in houses, an applicant can pay 30% upfront at the time of allotment and get possession instantly. These flats will also be allotted on first come first serve basis. We will evaluate the applications 10th day of every month. The applicants who will pay total cost of the unit can get 5% discount,” said Chandra.

The authority has a target of raising a total of ₹603 crore by selling all these units in the two schemes, the officials said.