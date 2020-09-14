Greater Noida authority to resume public grievances hearings from Tuesday

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:50 IST

The Greater Noida authority will resume public hearings from Tuesday for the first in more than five months.

Beginning Tuesday, all authority departments will meet members of the public, especially property allottees, from 10am to 12pm every working day. Since the nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25, the authority had stopped public hearings completely in order to contain the spread of Covid-19. Before the lockdown. officials of the authority would meet property allottees in public hearings once a week. Now, however, the authority will organise public hearing daily five days in a week to clear the backlog of issues being faced by allottees in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, said officials.

“We have decided to start this practice of holding public hearings beginning from Tuesday daily especially keeping in mind the work property allottees need to get done. The department heads and I along with other staff members will be available at these hearings to address the issues of property allottees,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority said.

The authority has however appealed all visitors and property allottees who come to the main administrative building in Sector Knowledge Park 4 to adhere to all social distancing protocols. Since the lockdown, visitors were allowed to submit written complaints at the building’s gate only or could get their work done through email or the authority’s online portal.

The authority officials have also appealed visitors to attend public hearings only for important works. If possible, they should get in touch with the authority officials either on www.greaternoidaauthority.in or by writing to prauthority@gnida.in., officials said.

The property department’s heads will be available in the mini auditorium for meetings with the property allottees, said officials.