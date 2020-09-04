e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Greater Noida: Cop arrested for firing shots in air

Greater Noida: Cop arrested for firing shots in air

cities Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Greater Noida: A 48-year-old policeman was arrested on Friday for allegedly firing two shots in the air from his licensed revolver at his house in Janta Flats in the Ecotech 3 area. Local people panicked and informed the police about the matter, a senior official said.

The suspect, Jitendra Kumar, was attached to the office of deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) in Surajpur.

The incident took place at 11.30pm on Thursday. Harish Chander, DCP, Central Noida, said that a team from Sector Ecotech 3 police station was immediately sent to the spot.

“Some local people had gathered there after hearing the shots. The police team detained Kumar, who was drunk at that time. The police recovered his licenced revolver from his possession,” he said.

During interrogation, Kumar told the police that he was testing if the revolver was working, said Chander. Kumar’s family lives in the police lines while he had gone to his flat in the society in Greater Noida.

The police took suo motu cognizance of the matter and registered an FIR against the suspect under sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 30 (misusing a firearm) of the Arms Act.

“The constable was suspended with immediate effect. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We are also sending a report to get his arms licence cancelled,” the DCP added.

top news
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court tomorrow
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
‘Vaccine nationalism’ would prolong coronavirus pandemic, says WHO chief Tedros
‘Vaccine nationalism’ would prolong coronavirus pandemic, says WHO chief Tedros
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In