e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Greater Noida: Drunk man barges inside home; three women injured

Greater Noida: Drunk man barges inside home; three women injured

cities Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Police registered a case against a man who allegedly barged into his neighbour’s house and attacked three women in Kasna on Tuesday evening.

The suspect was identified as Rishi Chaprana, a resident of Kasna area. The victims alleged that Chaprana was inebriated at the time of incident.

The complainant Wasim Khan said that Chaprana arrived at his home at around 6.10 pm. “He lives in the neighbourhood. He started abusing me without any provocation. When I resisted, he barged into the house and started abusing my family members,” he said.

Vivek Trivedi, SHO Site V police station, said that although both complaint and suspect knew each other, they had no grudge. “Primary investigation shows that the suspect was inebriated. First, the suspect scuffled with Khan. When Khan’s family members rushed to intervene, the suspect hit them with a bunch of keys on their faces,” he said.

Khan’s wife Samina and two other women suffered injuries to their faces. They informed police but the suspect managed to escape. The police reached the spot and sent the three women to a private hospital for medical treatment. Later, they were discharged from the hospital.

Trivedi said that case has been registered against the suspect under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 504 (intentional insult) of IPC. “The suspect is a scrap dealer. We sent a police team to his home, but he is absconding. We have launched a search to arrest the suspect,” he said.

top news
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In