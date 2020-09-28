Greater Noida: Fire breaks out at electronic goods manufacturing factory, none injured

cities

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 00:21 IST

A massive fire broke out at an electronic goods manufacturing factory in Sector Ecotech in Greater Noida on Sunday. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The police said that prime facie, it appears that the fire, which started around 2pm, was caused by a short circuit. The fire at the two-storey factory was doused after nearly four hours, said the fire department.

Electronic equipment including mobile chargers, head phones, power banks, among others are manufactured at the factory. Construction work was also going on at the premises of the building where the factory runs from, the police said.

“ While construction work was going on in one portion of the building, the factory was functioning from the second portion. Around 2pm, we received a call about a fire in the factory. A police team reached the spot and also informed the fire fighters,” said Vivek Trivedi, station house officer, Kasna police station.

Trivedi said that nearly 10 workers were successfully evacuated from the premise as soon as the flames started erupting. “It appears the fire originated from a short circuit in the electronic equipment unit located on the ground floor of the building. Soon, the fire spread to the first and second floor of the factory,” the SHO said.

As many as 20 fire fighters were engaged in dousing the flames. The police said that initially the fire tenders struggled to reach the spot as number of people had also gathered congesting the narrow lanes leading to the factory. The police personnel barricaded the area so that the fire tenders could reach the factory.

Police said there is no immediate report of any person getting harmed in the fire and the loss of property is yet to be assessed. Trivedi said the factory management has not filed a complaint in this regard.

Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire safety officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The fire had spread to the entire building and we controlled it by 6 pm. There was no injury to any person during the incident. The police will investigate what led to the incident,” he said.