Greater Noida: IIT-Roorkee to prepare master plan to recycle waste water

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:05 IST

The Greater Noida authority is set to ready a master plan to recycle the city’s waste water by December end.

In January, it had hired IIT Roorkee as a consultant to detail how to recycle the waste water that is generated from group housings, industries, commercial areas, institutions and other entities. The exercise was to be completed by the end of this month, but was disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have a vision to start supplying recycled water to industries, irrigation use, nearby thermal power plant and other purposes once the master plan is prepared. Once everything falls into place, water from the Ganga will be used only for drinking purposes,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

Greater Noida’s estimated drinking water requirement is 210 million litres per day (MLD). Currently it pumps this much from groundwater, which is processed for drinking as well as non-drinking purposes. By next year, the authority will receive a supply of 210 MLD from the Upper Ganga Canal thereby releasing its dependence on groundwater. While at present Greater Noida generates 185 MLD sewage, it is estimated that it will generate 250 MLD in the next 10 years.

The sewage treatment plant in Kasna treats 137 MLD for industrial, residential and other sewage. Two other MLDs of 2 MLD and 10 MLD capcity in Badalpur treat industrial waste. The authority had built 20 MLD STP in sector Ecotech-III and 15 MLD STP facility in sector Ecotech-II last year for industrial areas to treat industrial waste.

“We are setting up a 80 MLD capacity STP in Greater Noida in next two years. In the future the capacity of STPs will be increased as per the demand. We are moving towards zero waste discharge city,” said Samakant Shrivastava general manager of the Greater Noida authority.

“We will soon stop dumping sewer into drains that finally reach Hindon and Yamuna River that flows along Greater Noida. We are working on a model, where in we will stop extracting the ground water as the Ganga water supply is expected to be started for drinking purposes by end of this year. And we will recycle the water used for drinking,” said Bhooshan.