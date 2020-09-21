e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Greater Noida: One more arrested in Sher Singh Bhati’s murder case

Greater Noida: One more arrested in Sher Singh Bhati’s murder case

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: A 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of Sher Singh Bhati alias Sheru Bhati in Dadri on September 8. The police have already arrested three suspects for allegedly stabbing Bhati to death over some personal dispute.

The man arrested on Sunday was identified as Khussan, a resident of Mewatiyan mohallah in Dadri, the police said, adding that a countrymade gun and three live cartridges have been seized from his possession.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the police had arrested three suspects -- Jamshed, Shoeb and Wasim -- on September 9. “Primary investigation showed that the victim and suspects had personal enmity. Bhati had slapped Wasim a day before the incident took place. The suspects made a plan and attacked the victim to take revenge,” he said.

Pandey said that the police investigation found that the fourth suspect, Khussan, was also involved in the murder. Khussan, who was arrested from Kathera road in Dadri, had informed the three suspects about Bhati’s movement resulting in the murder, the police said.

According to the police, Khussan is a seasoned criminal wanted in nine cases, including rioting, criminal conspiracy, Gangster Act, etc. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody, the police said.

Bhati’s father Fateh Singh had filed a complaint at Dadri police station against three suspects -- Jamshed, Shoeb and Wasim. In his complaint, Singh said that Bhati had gone to buy some medicines from a local store when the three suspects reached the spot and attacked him with a sharp knife. “My son raised an alarm and some local people reached there for rescue. We also reached the spot and saw the suspects fleeing the spot waiving the knife,” he said.

top news
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
DC vs KXIP highlights: Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
DC vs KXIP highlights: Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In