Home / Cities / Greater Noida police book four for obscene act outside shopping complex

Greater Noida police book four for obscene act outside shopping complex

cities Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: Four persons were booked on Friday night for allegedly indulging in obscene acts outside Sector Beta Plaza in Greater Noida. The suspects – two men and two women – are residents of the Surajpur area. They had come to the shopping complex for dinner after which the incident took place, the police said.

Sub-inspector Rekha Chaudhury said a police team was patrolling the area when some locals informed them that some youths were allegedly involved in obscene activities at a public place. “The police team found four persons – two men and two women – standing near a stationary car. Their acts were creating nuisances to the local people. The four were brought to the police station for questioning,” she said.

Sector Beta 2 police registered a case against them under Section 294 (any obscene act in any public place) of Indian Penal Code. “The suspects, in their early 20s, are students of a local private college. They were issued challans and released after warning. The police have seized their car found from the spot,” said Sujeet Upadhyaya, SHO, Sector Beta 2 police station.

