Greater Noida: Six arrested in clashes over property

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 00:01 IST

Greater Noida: At least six men were arrested by the Ecotech 3 police on Monday following clashes over a property, in which several people were injured.

The incident was reported around 9am from Aliwardipur village. The complainant is Vikas Mandal, a resident of Delhi. “Several of us had purchased this land through a property dealer, Jagdish Yadav. We had erected boundary walls and foundations on the property. On Monday, when we went there to check up on the land, several men were there with tools and earth-moving machines to raze the structures. They claimed that this was their land. When we objected, they started abusing and assaulting us and even threatened us with dire consequences,” alleged Mandal.

He said that Yadav was informed about the situation and he also reached the spot with a few of his associates.

“They were also armed with weapons and sticks. Both the parties clashed amongst themselves. Several rounds were also fired in the air and people from both the groups sustained injuries. There was complete chaos and we informed the police about the situation,” alleged Mandal.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against 16 persons from both the groups and several unidentified persons as well, at the Ecotech 3 police station under sections of rioting, extorting property, assault, criminal intimidation, among others, of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the criminal law amendment.

“We had received a complaint that someone had taken over the land illegally and the case is being probed. However, before any action could be taken, the group took earth-moving machines to the land and started demolishing the structures built there. Meanwhile, the other group also reached the spot and the situation worsened. Shots were fired in the air, though no one sustained bullet injuries,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.

Police arrested four people from one group and two from the property dealer’s side, while the injured were provided medical attention. Action will be taken against other offenders as well while damages will also be recovered from them, said the police.