Greater Noida: Wildlife photographer’s camera snatched at gunpoint in Dhanauri Wetlands

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:22 IST

Greater Noida: A 42-year-old wildlife photographer’s professional camera worth ₹5 lakh was looted by three armed men in the Dhanauri wetlands on Saturday afternoon. The incident took place when photographer Narinder Kohli and his uncle, Shyam Bhagra, were shooting a documentary on Sarus cranes from their stationary car when three motorcycle-borne men came, and fled with the camera. The Dankaur police have registered an FIR and launched a search for the suspects.

Kohli lives in Paras Tierea Society in Noida’s Sector 137 while Bhagra, 52, is a resident of Eldeco Utopia in Sector 93A.

“We had parked our Maruti Ciaz on the side of the road and were shooting photos and videos from the car. My uncle was on the driving seat while I was sitting next to him, when three men, presumed to be in their early twenties, approached us on a black motorcycle at around 3pm. They were wearing masks,” he said.

Two suspects got down from the motorcycle, approached Bhagra and struck a conversation, Kohli said, adding that the suspects asked them about the camera, about photography, and they wanted Kohli and Bhagra to take their photos. “We informed them that this was a zoom camera which takes photos of distant objects. We told them that next time, we would return with another camera and shoot their photos,” he said.

Suddenly, the two youths took out a countrymade gun and pointed it at Bhagra, he alleged. “They tried to snatch his professional camera which weighs about 8-10 kg with lenses. The camera got stuck in the car’s steering and they failed to snatch it. The suspects punched Bhagra in the face, then jumped to my side and pointed a gun at me. One of them shouted, ‘goli maar…goli maar.’ We got scared for our safety. They snatched my camera and fled,” Kohli said.

Kohli has fixed a camera on the car’s dashboard in which the incident was captured. “We scanned the footage and found that the suspects had been chasing us for some time,” Kohli said.

The victims informed the police and some birders who reached the spot. Dankaur police registered a case against the three suspects under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

Vishal Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Zone 3) said it appears the suspects are locals. “We have formed three teams and are conducting search operations to arrest them. The suspects would be arrested soon,” he said.

The Dhanauri wetlands, about 11 kilometres from the Buddh International Circuit, is one of the few wetlands supporting a fairly large sarus crane population. However, birders say there is no police check post in the neighbourhood, which makes birding unsafe.