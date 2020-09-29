e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Groom booked for bursting firecrackers at wedding in Srinagar

Groom booked for bursting firecrackers at wedding in Srinagar

The deputy commissioner has banned any fireworks in Srinagar, whatever the occasion.

cities Updated: Sep 29, 2020 22:17 IST
Ashiq Hussain
Ashiq Hussain
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
         

The police on Tuesday booked a Srinagar resident for bursting firecrackers on the night of his wedding in Batmaloo here.

On Monday night, the close friends and relatives of Bilal Ahmad Shah burst crackers when he brought his bride home.

Police have registered an FIR under Section 188 (disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC.

“Last night, firecrackers were heard in Batmaloo which were being used during Shah’s wedding ceremony. It is prohibited to use firecrackers within the territorial jurisdiction of Srinagar district,” a police spokesperson said.

Shah could not be contacted for his reaction.

The police said they have not yet arrested him owing to his upcoming ‘Firsal’— a ceremony during which the groom’s in-laws invite the couple and close family members for dinner after two-three days of marriage.

“We summoned him on Tuesday, but his elders said he will come to the police station after ‘Firsal’ which we allowed,” said Batmaloo station house officer Manzoor Ahmad.

Ahmad said Shah’s mistake was that firecrackers were burst during the night.

“The deputy commissioner has banned any fireworks in Srinagar, whatever the occasion. Nobody is allowed to do it as people unnecessarily get alarmed,” he said.

He said firecrackers during the night create confusion. “When there is a bang during the night it causes fear among people as to what happened, besides disturbing their sleep,” he said.

The police urged people not to use firecrackers anywhere within the territorial jurisdiction of Srinagar district.

On September 17, an encounter had raged between militants and security forces in Batmaloo in the night in which three militants were killed. A woman had also died in the crossfire. This year, Srinagar has witnessed at-least seven gunfights.

top news
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid positive, says ‘am doing fine’
Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid positive, says ‘am doing fine’
Lufthansa cancels India-Germany flights till Oct 20 after dispute with Centre
Lufthansa cancels India-Germany flights till Oct 20 after dispute with Centre
Covid-19 infection rate rising in India but scope for more, ICMR survey shows
Covid-19 infection rate rising in India but scope for more, ICMR survey shows
India among worst performing economies in world, says Abhijit Banerjee
India among worst performing economies in world, says Abhijit Banerjee
DC vs SRH Live: Hetmyer departs, Pant Delhi’s final hope
DC vs SRH Live: Hetmyer departs, Pant Delhi’s final hope
On Amnesty row, BJP leader quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh to defend govt
On Amnesty row, BJP leader quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh to defend govt
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In