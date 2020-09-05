e-paper
Guest house raided in Morni, four booked for immoral trafficking

Guest house raided in Morni, four booked for immoral trafficking

They were booked for allegedly operating an “escort service”

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

A guest house was raided in Morni on Saturday and four people were booked for allegedly operating an “escort service”.

A case under Sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 was registered against the accused at Chandimandir police station. The accused have been identified as Mahender Singh, owner of the guest house, Isham Singh, manager, Harjeet Singh and his nephew Mani for allegedly supplying women.

The FIR stated that Panchkula DCP was informed by his sources that the owner of the guest house in Bajroli village on Morni road was operating an escort service. After receiving information, the police sent a decoy customer to the guest house, who booked two rooms for ₹7,000.

When the decoy customer reached the guest house, he was informed by Isham that two women have already reached there. He immediately called the police, who conducted a raid at the guest house. The police also recovered ₹7,000 from Isham.

The manager was rounded up who told the police that the two women aged 23 and 34 were from Batala and Ludhiana. He said that Harjeet and Mani, both from Zirakpur, would ‘supply girls’ to their customers.

“The women said that they earn ₹500-1,200 per client, and half the amount is kept by Harjeet and Mani,” the FIR stated.

Following this, a case was registered and four persons were booked for immoral trafficking.

