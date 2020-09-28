Gurdaspur man held for marrying minor in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:27 IST

A Gurdaspur man has been arrested for marrying a minor in Panchkula, police said on Monday.

Following the Punjab and Haryana high court’s intervention last month, a case was registered at the Mansa Devi Complex police station against groom Dalbir Singh and Ramesh Sharma, the priest who performed the wedding.

The petitioner, who was born in October 2002, got married on August 17, 2020, as per the marriage certificate issued by Pracheen Shiv Mandir, Panchkula. She filed an application in the high court, wherein a notice was issued to the Panchkula police on August 20.

An FIR was registered under the The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, on September 13.