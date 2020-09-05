e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Gurdaspur sees Sunny after 6 months

Gurdaspur sees Sunny after 6 months

He hoped that Suresh Raina’s family would get justice soon.

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pathankot
Sunny Deol in a meeting with Pathankot SSP Gurleen Singh Khurana on Saturday.
Sunny Deol in a meeting with Pathankot SSP Gurleen Singh Khurana on Saturday.(HT Photo)
         

BJP MP Sunny Deol on Saturday discussed the law and order situation in Pathankot with the district police.

The Bollywood actor, who has been in his constituency since Friday, also inquired about the status of probe into the case of attack on cricketer Suresh Raina’s family in the district’s Thariyal village.

“A positive discussion regarding security in Pathankot district was held with SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana. I inquired about the district’s law and order situation and the attack on Indian cricketer’s family,” Deol said in a tweet.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, he hoped that Raina’s family would get justice soon.

The actor in the past has faced criticism from his political opponents, including the Congress, for staying away from his constituency (Gurdaspur) for a long period. He is visiting his constituency after a gap of six months.

Earlier on Friday, the MP had met Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Mohammad Ishfaq and SSP Rajinder Sohal and held a discussion over the coronavirus pandemic.

“Positive discussions were held with the SSP related to making people more aware of corona and on key issues pertaining to Gurdaspur’s law and order,” Deol had tweeted on Friday.

top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Israelis protest against PM Benjamin Netanyahu as coronavirus infections spike
Israelis protest against PM Benjamin Netanyahu as coronavirus infections spike
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
50,000 people taking part in phase 3 trial of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine
50,000 people taking part in phase 3 trial of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine
Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts
Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In