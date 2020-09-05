Gurdaspur sees Sunny after 6 months

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:04 IST

BJP MP Sunny Deol on Saturday discussed the law and order situation in Pathankot with the district police.

The Bollywood actor, who has been in his constituency since Friday, also inquired about the status of probe into the case of attack on cricketer Suresh Raina’s family in the district’s Thariyal village.

“A positive discussion regarding security in Pathankot district was held with SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana. I inquired about the district’s law and order situation and the attack on Indian cricketer’s family,” Deol said in a tweet.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, he hoped that Raina’s family would get justice soon.

The actor in the past has faced criticism from his political opponents, including the Congress, for staying away from his constituency (Gurdaspur) for a long period. He is visiting his constituency after a gap of six months.

Earlier on Friday, the MP had met Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Mohammad Ishfaq and SSP Rajinder Sohal and held a discussion over the coronavirus pandemic.

“Positive discussions were held with the SSP related to making people more aware of corona and on key issues pertaining to Gurdaspur’s law and order,” Deol had tweeted on Friday.