Gurugram: 12 mobile phones, 5 chargers found in Bhondsi Jail

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:20 IST

Gurugram: Authorities of Bhondsi Jail on Saturday recovered 12 mobile phones, five chargers and several batteries from the barracks inside the jail complex. They also recovered a 4G SIM card and two headsets concealed in four packets, the police said.

The jail authorities have filed a complaint in the matter at Bhondsi police station.

According to the complaint, an inspection of all the barracks was conducted by a quick response team at 11am. During the inspection, four packets were found on the roof of and behind barrack number 7. Preliminary probe suggested that the packets, containing the phones and other items, had been thrown from outside and flung across the boundary wall of the jail complex, the police said.

“The packets contained 12 mobile phones, including smartphones, several batteries, five chargers, a 4G SIM card and two headsets. We are questioning inmates to ascertain if they had any knowledge of the incident,” said a police official privy to the investigation.

Several instances of mobile phones and drugs being flung across the boundary wall of the jail complex have been reported in the past. The police said mobile phones are used by some inmates to make extortion calls and contact their henchmen and aides to run their operations.

Neeraj, station house officer, Bhondsi police station, said, “An FIR has been registered in the case. Efforts are on to locate the shops from where the mobile phones and other items had been purchased.”

The easy access of mobile phones and narcotics among jail inmates had come under the scanner after the police had arrested Dharambeer Chautala, who was posted as deputy jail superintendent of Bhondsi Jail, on July 23.

Chautala, along with his associate Ravi, was caught supplying mobile phones and narcotics to some inmates. The police had recovered at least 11 4G SIM cards and 230 grams of hashish from their possession. A probe had found that one 4G SIM card was sold for over Rs 20,000 to the inmates, who were using phones to run their networks outside the prison. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the matter, following which two more aides of Chautala were arrested.