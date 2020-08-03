Gurugram: 30,000 city residents get water bills for the first time

cities

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 00:01 IST

Gurugram: For more than 30,000 people of the city, this week was the first time they received water bills from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said officials Sunday. These 30,000 consumers are part of a list of 3.3 lakh residents that the civic body is aiming to start sending bills to, MCG officials said.

Since June, however, using its property tax records, which has 3.97 lakh residents registered, MCG has tried to regularise water connections in the city.

Officials said that 30,000 were sent quarterly water bills in the first phase of this process, and their bills were tabulated based on flat rates.

As per officials privy to the matter, another reason for sending water bills was to encourage residents to get water metres installed in their households.

“On an average, water bills on flat rates are usually 20-30% higher than the actual consumption. As residents are paying at a higher rate than their usage, it will encourage them to get their connections metered,” said an MCG official privy to the matter, asking not to be named.

Under the flat rates, consumption of the first 20 kilolitres is charged at Rs 8 per kilolitre and for every kilolitre thereafter, the charges are Rs 10.

In January 2018, MCG started taking over more than 40 residential sectors of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). As part of the process, HSVP’s water connections were also transferred to MCG. Until last month, the MCG’s water supply wing had water connection records of only 67,000 consumers.

“Regulating water connections and installing water meters are of utmost importance as it will not only encourage residents to conserve water, thus ensuring lower bills, but will also help us keep a check on illegal water connections. This will further help us analyse the exact amount of water required for the city, and see if there is a surplus or deficit in supply,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

In ten years the demand for water is projected to increase by four times in the city.

As per a July 2019 estimate by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the city’s daily demand will increase from 400 million litres per day (MLD) to 1,650 MLD.

Gurugram gets its water supply from the Yamuna River through a 71 km canal from Kakroi, located near Sonipat.

GMDA is currently working on increasing the existing length of the canal by another 3.5 kilometre by building a concrete canal that will further augment the city’s water supply by another 60%.