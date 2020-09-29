Gurugram: Armed men rob private company worker of ₹4 lakh in Sector 13

cities

Gurugram: Three unidentified armed men allegedly robbed a private company worker of ₹4 lakh cash at Sanjay Gram colony in Sector 13 on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12.30pm when the victim, identified by first name as Jitendra, was returning to his house in Sanjay Gram on a motorcycle after withdrawing the money from a private bank in Sector 14.

The police said Jitendra, a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, had reached near a sports academy in Sector 14, about 200 metres from his house, when the suspects riding a motorcycle blocked his path.

“The robbers were wearing masks. They asked the victim to handover the bag containing cash. The victim said they were carrying a weapon but no gun shots were fired. They snatched the bag and decamped on the motorcycle,” said a police officer.

The police said it appears that the suspects had been following the victim’s movements and were aware that he would be going to the bank. “They must have conducted a recce. The complainant said that he required the cash for his personal use. The robbers had prior information of the transaction. We are checking CCTV cameras in the area to identify the suspects. No leads have materialized so far,” said the police official quoted above.

A case was registered under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sector 14 police station on Monday, said the police.

On September 15, four unidentified men had allegedly assaulted a milk distributor with a spanner and robbed ₹1.5 lakh cash from him in Jataula, Farrukhnagar. On September 7, at least three armed men had allegedly kidnapped and robbed a businessman of ₹5 lakh cash and gold jewellery and held him hostage in a forest area in Behrampur village in Sector 71. The accused men had escaped after dropping the victim near his house.