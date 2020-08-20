Gurugram conducts over 100k tests per million population

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:12 IST

Gurugram The Gurugram health department has conducted more than 100,000 Covid-19 tests per million population -- the highest in the state, as per the state health bulletin.

At the state level, Haryana has conducted 34,000 tests per million residents till Wednesday, with a test positivity rate of 5.6%.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “ With a total of 1,42,466 samples tested so far for Sars-CoV-2 virus, the tests per million for Gurugram has reached 100,018. It is the highest in Haryana. We are probably the only district in the country to have conducted more than one lakh tests per million population. It shows how extensively people are being tested across the district to identify new cases and control the transmission in areas where multiple cases are being reported.”

According to experts, higher number of tests per million is helpful in reducing the positivity rate and controlling the outbreak. Notably, India has conducted 23,002 tests per million people till Wednesday, as per national health bulletin.

Gurugram’s tests per million is higher than Delhi’s 70,388. Currently, Gurugram’s test positivity rate is 6.95% while the daily growth rate of the cases is 0.98%.

“Gurugram is conducting both rapid antigen tests and gold-standard RT-PCR testing in somewhat equal proportion to identify new cases and get an overall picture on the total positivity rate. Due to ‘test, track and treat’ strategy, the department has been able to locate areas where cases are being reported frequently, bringing down the test positivity rate to 6.95% from 18% reported in mid-June. If the positivity rate reduces to 5% as per the World Health Organisation standard, the testing numbers will be reduced from current 2,000 to 700-1,000 per day,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s current positivity rate is 6.8% while the total number of tests done (till Tuesday) stands at 1,337, 374, leading to 70,388 tests per million population, as per the national capital’s health bulletin.

At the state level, Faridabad -- which has the highest number of coronavirus cases -- has done over 56,000 tests per million population, and the test positivity rate is as high as 10.9%. Similarly, Rohtak has also done over 56,000 tests per million, but its test positivity rate is low at 3.6%, as per the state data.

“The tests per million indicate how widely Covid-19 tests are being made accessible to the masses. Scientifically, the tests per million comprise testing of samples collected from hospitals, containment zones and overall general population. The data on tests per million population is useful in monitoring the prevalence of infection if it gives details on these three aspects,” Dr Rajib Dasgupta, chairperson, Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University, had told HT recently.

The experts also said that tests per million has nothing to do with the overall population of any district or state. It continues to rise as the number of tests are being conducted. Its impact is seen if the positivity rate declines, they said.