Gurugram conducts record 4,016 tests in a day

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:13 IST

Gurugram: The district conducted 4,016 tests for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday – the highest in a day so far. The peak in testing comes two days after the health department announced that testing in the district would be scaled up to 5,000 samples a day. For this, the department has intensified the testing through reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method, while reducing the rapid antigen test.

Gurugram beat its previous record of having administered 3,752 tests on September 12. Out of the 4,016 tests on Monday, the health department conducted 1,900 RT-PCR tests, the highest ever till now, while the private labs did 1,064 RT-PCR tests.

“Cumulatively, 2,964 RT-PCR tests were administered today, which is the highest single-day RT-PCR testing,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

Following the strategy of doing RT-PCR and rapid antigen in 60:40 ratio, Yadav said that samples are now being sent to PGIMS, Rohtak. “The current capacity of RT-PCR lab in Civil Hospital, Sector 10, is 1,200 samples a day. On Monday, remaining 500 samples were sent to PGIMS Rohtak. As the sample collection increases further, samples will be given to private labs too,” said Yadav.

As per the district health bulletin, at least 974 antigen tests were done in the government set-up and only 78 in private facilities.

On Monday, 336 new cases were reported, taking the total tally to 15,585. Of these, 2,317 are active and 13,119 have recovered. Out of the active patients, 2,080 are in home isolation, 36 in government-paid isolation facility and 201 seriously ill patients in hospitals. Data shows that the daily test positivity rate is fluctuating between 11-12%, while the daily growth rate has reached 2.18%.

Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who had been in the city for more than 20 days for Covid-19 treatment, asked citizens on Monday to take precautionary measures. Before leaving for Chandigarh after undergoing treatment at a private hospital, thereafter four-day stay in PWD rest house, Khattar said, “Last month, from August 16 to 18, I met many people which led to exposure to coronavirus. It is difficult to say how and when we can contract the coronavirus. Therefore, it is crucial to follow dos and don’ts.”

Citing that in many cases all the family members are turning out to be positive if one gets infected in the family, Khattar asked people to follow the relevant guidelines to keep infection at bay and follow social distance.