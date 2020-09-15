Gurugram: District admin asks private hospitals to increase Covid beds from 25% to 35%

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:12 IST

Gurugram: With the district recording a spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients, the district administration on Monday issued an order directing all private hospitals to raise the Covid bed capacity from the existing 25% to 35%.

“The bed capacity is being increased to 35% due to a surge in Covid-19 cases,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner.

Under the Epidemic Disease Act and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Khatri issued the order. “There is a surge in Covid-19 cases in the district. Effective health services and ensuring its effective management is of utmost priority for the district administration. Therefore, it has been decided to reserve sufficient number of beds at designated private hospitals for Covid-19 patients,” reads the order.

In June this year, the administration had issued an order reserving 25% beds in various private hospitals for patients infected with Sars-CoV-2 virus. Based on that, currently 1,541 beds are reserved across 42 hospitals, including two government facilities (58-bed ESIC Hospital in Sector 31 and 22-bed Polyclinic in Sector 31). Besides, 50 beds are reserved for Gurugram patients at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jhajjar. These reserved beds include 199 ICU beds and 94 with ventilators. At present, 129 ICU beds and 53 ventilator beds are occupied by critical patients.

“Data shows that bed occupancy in the hospitals is increasing and we are reaching the limit reserved. Therefore, reserved beds for serious patients have been increased now,” said Vivek Kalia, nodal officer for Covid-19 hospital management, who is also the estate officer of Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

On Monday, Gurugram reported 336 new cases, taking the tally of positive cases in the district to 15,585. Now, the district has 2,317 active cases.

The city hospitals are catering to seriously ill outstation patients too, occupying more number of beds than Gurugram residents. The officials, however, said there will be no separate reservation of beds for Gurugram or Haryana residents.

On Monday, the number of hospitalised Covid patients from Gurugram reached a count of 201. Till August 25, 88 Covid-19 patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Besides, Covid patients from other districts of Haryana and other states are also admitted in Gurugram. Currently, the total number of outside patients admitted in the various private hospitals is 372. These patients include 57 from Delhi, 144 from Uttar Pradesh and 96 from other parts of the country.

“The increased bed capacity does not reserve beds for Gurugram or Haryana residents especially,” said Khatri.

According to the order, the per day occupancy of the bed will be displayed at oneMap Gururgram mobile application, developed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which would help in planning and establishing systemic surveillance at the district level.

Khatri also emphasized on utilizing isolation facilities set up in hotels since most of the patients are asymptomatic. Presently, there are two government-paid and seven self-paid isolation facilities for people who cannot be isolated at homes due to lack of space. He said that Covid-19 patients staying in these facilities are regularly monitored by the health department. In each of the facilities, a doctor and a paramedical staffer have been deployed.

In the self-paid facilities, one can choose rooms from Rs 1,200- Rs 3,500, which include three times meal. Currently, there are 36 patients in government paid facilities. Khatri said that if required, isolation beds can be increased.