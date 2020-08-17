Gurugram: District lagging in survey of vulnerable sections for Covid relief

cities

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:54 IST

Gurugram: During the initial stage of the national lockdown, the Haryana government had directed each district across the state to form unit committees, sector committees, and a zonal committee in early April to help streamline relief operations.

However, even after four months, the properties surveyed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have been less than one-third of the total in the district.

Unit committees comprise a junior-level government employee, a local resident of a particular survey area and some social workers or members of civil society organisations. They were assigned the responsibility of identifying underprivileged households across the city who need ration and cooked meals, keeping a database of the elderly, single-women households, children with special needs as well as unorganised daily-wage earners through surveys and to identify their specific needs.

On the basis of this information, sector committees led by MCG junior engineers and assistant engineers would provide assistance to unit committees, wherever required, and relay their operations and on-ground findings to the zonal committee.

The Zonal committee members, which include four MCG joint commissioners, superintending engineer, and senior town planner (STP) in Gurugram, would then inform the district administration or the MCG for initiating relief measures in such localities.

In this regard, a review meeting was held with all zonal committee members by MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh at the civic body’s Sector 34 office on Monday.

In the meeting, the zonal committee members revealed that so far only 97,000 properties have been surveyed by over 600 unit committees, whereas as per MCG’s property tax records there are 2.97 lakh properties under the agency’s jurisdiction in the city.

According to a senior MCG official who attended the meeting, the main reason given by zonal officers for the progress rate in the survey work was attributed to unit committee members allegedly being frequently absent following which Singh directed them to take action against such employees and to terminate their services, if needed.

“In most districts of Haryana, the survey work has either been completed or is nearing completion. MCG commissioner also passed on this information to all zonal officers and directed them to expedite work and initiate action against those workers showing negligence or laxity,” said the official, wishing not to be identified.

In the meeting, officials of the zonal committee were directed by MCG commissioner Singh to expedite the pending survey, direct workers in the unit committee to explain their reason for poor performance so far, set them new targets, and review their survey at least twice a week.

In addition, the zonal committee officers were further directed to review the performance of employees engaged in the survey work. The MCG commissioner directed that if the performance of the unit committee workers is found to be unsatisfactory, then to send a letter to their respective departments for action against them.

“All zonal officers were directed to constantly review the survey work and get the work completed on a priority basis. In addition, zonal officers were further directed to provide a list of polling booths to the unit committee, which will give them the requisite information of the total number of people living in a particular area, their demography, location and such additional information, all of which will aid them in completing the survey at the earliest,” said Singh.