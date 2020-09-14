Gurugram: Four men rob father-son duo of ₹47,000 after offering them a lift

cities

Gurugram: Four unidentified men allegedly robbed a 60-year-old man and his son of ₹47,000 cash after offering them a lift in a cab from Rajiv Chowk on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the incident took place at 6pm when the victims, Qayamuddin Khan and his son Shahrukh, natives of Sikar in Rajasthan, who have a cosmetics business in Delhi, were waiting for a shared cab to Delhi at Rajiv Chowk. The police said a car, in which four men were seated, stopped and offered them a lift to Sadar Bazar in Delhi.

A police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that when the cab reached near Iffco Chowk flyover, the suspects started assaulting the victims and snatched their mobile phones and a packet containing ₹47,000 cash.

“The suspects put their phones in a packet and threw them out of the car, possibly to avoid being traced. After driving for a few metres, they let off the father-son from the cab and escaped towards Delhi. We are checking CCTVs in the area to identify the suspects,” said the police official.

The police said the modus operandi suggests that the suspects are from some ‘lift and loot’ gangs that target commuters at Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Iffco Chowk on the highway and loot them on the pretext of offering them a lift.

A case was registered against the unidentified men under sections 379 A (snatching), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station on Saturday, said the police.

According to the police, at least 126 cases of snatching have been reported in the city till August 31 this year as compared to 308 in the last year. The period includes 68 days of the lockdown, when only three such cases were reported. , they said.