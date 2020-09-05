Gurugram: Health centres along Yellow Line metro stations to provide assistance to passengers with symptoms

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:45 IST

Gurugram: The district health department has earmarked three urban public health centres (PHC) to provide health assistance and testing services to metro passengers who are found to have flu-like symptoms and are denied entry into the metro premises. The department will put up boards on entry and exit gates of the five DMRC metro stations in the city giving details of the nearest urban health care centre where passengers can get themselves checked if they have symptoms, said health officials on Saturday.

Metro service on the five stations of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro will resume from September 7 in a graded manner.

According to the standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), all passengers entering the metro stations will have to undergo mandatory thermal scanning and if they have flu-like symptoms or temperature higher than normal, they would not be allowed to travel.

Virender Yadav, civil surgeon, Gurugram, said that the urban PHC at Nathupur would cater to passengers from the Dronacharya and Sikanderpur metro stations while passengers from MG Road and Iffco Chowk metro stations can approach the Sukhrali and Chanderlok health centres for medical assistance and testing, if required. The passengers at HUDA city centre metro station can also approach the Chanderlok primary health centre for assistance.

“The passengers who show flu-like symptoms and high temperature will not be allowed to enter the metro stations and they will be directed to go to these health centres. On Sunday we will put up sign boards at entry and exit of these five stations mentioning addresses and contact numbers of PHCs,” said Yadav, adding that details of other PHCs will also be shared so that people can visit them later.

The health department said the timings of these PHCs are from 10 am to 6 pm while the civil hospital will remain open 24X7.

For smooth resumption of metro services, the district administration has also said that it will appoint supervisors for the five stations, who shall coordinate with local DMRC officials. The city police will conduct a rehearsal on Sunday with DMRC and CISF to put in place measures for smooth movement of commuters on Sunday.

A DMRC spokesperson said that all passengers will be required to undergo thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry/frisking point itself.

Forty-five major stations have been provided with auto thermal screening-cum-hand sanitisation machines whereas the rest of the Metro stations will be provisioned with ‘auto sanitizer dispensers for hand sanitisation and thermal screening will be done manually by thermal guns. This will be facilitated by DMRC/security personnel near the frisking/entry point, he added.

“Passengers having a high temperature or signs of Covid-19 will not be allowed to travel. They will be directed to report to the nearest medical centre,” he said, adding that DMRC personnel deployed at entry gates will assist such passengers.

Similar measures will also be taken at stations of the Rapid Metro , the spokesperson added.