Gurugram: Health department starts CT scan facility only for Covid-19 cases

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:04 IST

Gurugram:

To facilitate hassle-free CT scan of Covid-19 patients, the district health department has designated specific hours at its diagnostic centre in old Civil Hospital, Jharsa Road, to exclusively cater to such people.

Health officials said many private hospitals are refusing to conduct the scan and instead asking patients to get reports on their own, which has been hampering timely diagnosis and treatment.

Since the coronavirus infection is a respiratory disease, doctors suggest imaging of lungs to understand the impact of the disease on the organ. Based on the diagnosis, medication is prescribed.

“The service will be operational for only Covid-19 patients from 5pm to 8 pm. The effort is to put a system in place where people can get their CT scan easily. Timely diagnosis would assist in identifying serious cases, further reducing the mortality,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

At present, of every 10 people visiting the diagnostic imaging centre at old Civil Hospital, five are Covid-19 positive patients, according to Sunny Saurabh, operations manager.

“As of now, these patients were mostly referred by the Civil Hospital in sector 10. Only a few came from private hospitals. CT scan of these patients was conducted after 7pm. Since the dedicated service for three hours will start now, more footfall is expected,” said Saurabh.

According to Saurabh, the centre will remain open for other patients from 6am to 5pm. From 5pm till 8pm. only Covid-19 patients will be allowed, after which the centre will be completely disinfected and closed. The health department has fixed the charges for patients referred by private set-ups.

“The CT scan charge for a case referred by the government hospital is Rs 1,520. Those referred by private facilities will be charged Rs 2,800. Patients can take appointment on these numbers -- 7082111726,7082403242,” he said.

The purpose behind starting the designated service, according to Yadav, is to timely detect serious cases.

“It has come into our notice that private hospitals are asking patients to get a CT scan report after they are confirmed positive for coronavirus or complain of some health issue. It is a hassle for the Covid-19 patient and the kin before hospitalisation.” It is suggested that once a patient tests positive, he/she should be isolated and, if required, hospitalised where the test should be conducted.

Doctors say they also prescribe CT scan for patients who test negative in the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) but show all the symptoms of the disease.

Dr P Venkata Krishnan, internal medicine, Paras Hospital, said, “CT is only for moderate to severely ill patients. It is prescribed in those cases where patients have all the respiratory symptoms yet shows negative in the Covid-19 test. It helps to confirm the case based on the lobes created in the lungs and directs in exact prognosis.”

Dr Risabh Rajput, director, Covid-19 lab at Modern Diagnostic and Research Centre, said, “We are getting cases where physicians are prescribing CT scan, suspecting it to be a Covid-19 case. Sometimes, physicians do not mention Covid-19 and simply ask for the scan. In these cases, in the clinical reports we have to mention about patient’s chances of contracting the coronavirus. Therefore, every person coming to the centre is considered to be a possible Covid-19 patient based on which safety precautions are taken.”