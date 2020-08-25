Gurugram: Hospitals and private labs to tie-up for Covid antigen testing, says health dept

cities

Gurugram: With the Haryana government allowing private facilities to conduct Covid-19 antigen and IgG antibody tests at a fixed price, the district health department officials on Monday said that private labs will have to tie up with hospitals to streamline the reporting process of positive cases, so that timely treatment and contact tracing can take place through proper channels.

The state health department allowed private testing in an order on August 21 albeit with a maximum price limit – rapid antigen testing at ₹650 and IgG antibody test at ₹250. For the gold standard front-line Covid-19 test - Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) - the price was capped at ₹2,400.

“If an individual tests positive in an antigen test conducted by a private lab, the lab needs to recommend the patient to a hospital. Following the same procedures as in RT-PCR, labs will have to inform the health department about positive cases with correct contact details so that it can conduct proper contact tracing,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

Private facilities will have to ensure all symptomatic negative patients get real-time RT-PCR tests done as well, as the antigen tests are moderately sensitive. According to Yadav, hospitals and labs will have to tie up for this.

“Hospitals which are not accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) will have to collaborate with private labs, authorised by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct Covid-19 testing, so that symptomatic patients who are negative in rapid antigen tests can be tested through the gold frontline RT-PCR test,” said Yadav. There are only three hospitals in the city which are NABH accredited and can conduct the test on their own. Hospitals and labs that intend to perform antigen tests will have to register with the ICMR for data entry.

The antigen tests look for specific proteins associated with the SARS-CoV-2 virus — the pathogen that causes Covid-19. In the antibody test, blood samples are collected to check for antibodies which appear after the person is infected with Covid-19 and stays in the blood for months. The antibody test is used for Covid-19 recovered patients who donate convalescent plasma for severely ill patients. It is not used for active infections.

For antigen tests, ICMR has recommended use of Standard Q Covid-19 Ag detection test, a point of care diagnostic assay, for testing in the containment zones as well as in hospitals in combination with RT-PCR test.

As per the guidelines, tests have to be done in containment zones for all symptomatic and asymptomatic patients who are high-risk contacts with comorbidities. They have to be tested once between day five and day 10 of coming into contact. Also, tests have to be done for patients who are hospitalised or seeking hospitalization due to other health issues, like those undergoing chemotherapy, immune-suppressed and elderly patients. It also includes asymptomatic patients who are having surgical or non-surgical procedures. The health department has been conducting antigen tests by holding camps in affected areas, as well as in 19 urban Primary Health Centres.