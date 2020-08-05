Gurugram: HSVP to promote use of Hindi to communicate with allottees

cities

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:50 IST

Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Gurugram, has issued directions to its employees that communication with plot allottees, landowners and other stakeholders should be majorly conducted in Hindi so that people who are less conversant in the English language don’t face problems.

The decision follows directions from HSVP headquarters in Chandigarh to all administrators in the state to promote the use of Hindi as the language of communication. This directive came in the light of incidents wherein large numbers of people in rural areas faced problems while submitting documents to the authority as well as interpreting written correspondence with regard to property and other matters.

Jitender Yadav, administrator, Gurugram, said that officials in estate office I, estate office II and Rewari have been asked to promote the use of Hindi to facilitate easier exchange of information. “We had received directions from Chandigarh in this regard in which it was mentioned that people often faced trouble in interpreting letters written in English. So we have decided to push the use of Hindi and bring more of it in official usage,” he said, adding that they would gradually keep on increasing the usage of Hindi in official communication.

Allottees of HSVP properties, meanwhile, welcomed the decision, saying this move would make it easier to understand technical matters dealt by the authority as these are related to acquisition and allotment of land. “A large number of farmers find it difficult to read directions issued by the authority but once these come in Hindi, it would be easier for them to understand the same,” said Dilip Yadav, an allottee of HSVP, who has been waiting for an alternative from the authority for the last two years.