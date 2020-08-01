Gurugram: Labour dept initiates work on unified database for workers, industries

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:08 IST

Gurugram: To ensure that all information pertaining to workers and commercial enterprises is available through a single platform, the Haryana government has decided to create a unified database, called the Haryana Udhyam Memorandum (HUM), which will have information about all shops, MSMEs (micro small and medium enterprises), as well as large and mega industries in the state. The details of all their employees would also be registered on the database. The government has decided to launch a six-month-long campaign to register the different entities across the state.

The HUM database was launched by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on June 6.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who was in Gurugram on Thursday, said that unique identification numbers will be issued to these enterprises and the other departments concerned have been asked to expedite the registration of stakeholders. “The decision to create a unified portal has been taken after the experience of handling the emerging situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Chautala, adding that information on a single platform would enable easier formulation and execution of welfare policies.

Officials also said that the HUM portal will provide real time data for flexible policy planning and to meet emerging situations like the coronavirus pandemic, as lack of quality data with regard to commercial entities, migrant workers and employees acted as a handicap while carrying out relief operations.

Following the directions of the state, Gurugram’s labour department on Saturday said it has written letters to all industrial associations and major contractors in the city to get themselves registered with HUM and seed the details of the employees. According to officials, HUM is a user friendly portal wherein users can fill in the details of their enterprises and workers with ease.

At present, over 506 industrial units and 480 commercial units from across the state are registered on the HUM portal but registration of workers seems not to have started, as per details on the portal. Gurugram has around 20,000 large and small industrial units which operate in industrial areas developed by the government, as well as in old industrial clusters.

“We are reaching out to industrial units across the district and have asked them to register at the earliest. The details of the workers will have to be seeded and this exercise will be carried out for the next six months,” said Manish Sharma, additional labour commissioner, NCR, Haryana.

As per the labour department, all establishments in the city, including industrial units, shops and commercial establishments, in due course will have to seed the details of their employees on the portal so that the workers can get benefits under the Employee’s Provident Fund (EPF) rules and Employees State Insurance (ESI) Act.

Sharma also said that in the next six months, all organisations employing contractual workers will have to get a HUM number and the registration of contractors and workers will be done through Aadhaar numbers. The government has also proposed to take action against firms as well as individuals who do not register by February, 2021.