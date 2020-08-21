Gurugram: Light spells of rain predicted till Tuesday

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:21 IST

Gurugram: After two days of moderate to heavy rain, city skies went dry on Friday. Going by the weekly forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light spells of rain can be expected till Tuesday next week along with thundershowers. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Delhi, said that rain is expected to intensify in the national capital region by the middle of the next week.

“Light rain and very light rain will continue to take place till August 25. We are expecting monsoon activity to increase from August 25 onwards. Moderate rain can be expected from August 26 in NCR,” said Srivastava. As per the weekly forecast, cloudy skies with spells of rain or thundershowers will prevail until the weekend.

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 35 degrees. The minimum temperature stood at 24 degrees Celsius. Gurugram’s maximum temperature is expected to rise and touch 33 degrees Celsius on Saturday, as per IMD’s weekly forecast. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees on Saturday.

Air quality in the city remained in the ‘good’ category on Friday, recording 40 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin. This was an improvement from the previous day’s recording of 90 in the ‘satisfactory’ category. The improvement in air quality was attributed largely to an increase in wind speed and light drizzle. According to the early air quality warning system for NCR, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘good’ to ‘satisfactory’ category on Saturday and Sunday.