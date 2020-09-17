Gurugram logs highest ever single-day spike of 421 new cases

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:04 IST

Gurugram:

Gurugram district on Wednesday reported the highest ever single-day spike of 421 new coronavirus infections, according to the district health department – surpassing the previous single-day increase of 339 cases recorded on September 13. The death toll also climbed up to 153 as two more deaths were confirmed on Wednesday.

Emphasising that increased testing is behind the rising number of cases, Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Gurugram is currently conducting highest number of tests across the state. It is almost 13% of the total 31,000 tests administered in the state in a day. If we are doing 4,000 tests a day, then at the current positivity rate of 11-12%, 400 cases are expected.” On Wednesday, at least 3,839 tests were administered — 2591 samples in government facilities and 1248 in private labs. The tests per million in Gurugram has reached 1,46,098.

The total tally of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus in the district has now reached 16,330. Of these, 2,654 (nearly 16% ) are active cases. Data shows that the daily growth rate of active cases is almost 2.3%.

Based on the active cases, Gurugram’s Covid-19 burden on the state is almost 12.44%. Currently, it has the highest number of active cases in the state, followed by Karnal (2018) and Faridabad (1835).

The number of recovered patients has reached 13,523 in Gurugram, with 204 patients recovering on Wednesday. The recovery rate now stands at 82.81%.

According to the district health bulletin, out of the active cases, 2,403 are home-isolated and 38 are in designated isolation facilities. There is also a surge in the number of hospitalised patients. At least 213 patients are undergoing treatment in 40 hospitals of the city.

Yadav said that to help Covid-19 positive patients, who require surgery for appendix, fracture or any other routine surgery, an operation theatre has been prepared at the polyclinic in sector 31. “It is a Covid-19 theatre only for positive patients who require immediate surgery,” said Yadav.

Data shows cases are doubling in every 38 days, which was almost 80 days until last week of August (August 28). The overall doubling rate of the state is 27 days.